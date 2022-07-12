Diethelm Travel Group names Cambodia chief

PHNOM PENH, 13 July 2022: Diethelm Travel Group confirmed the appointment of Om Vothy Rith as Diethelm Travel Cambodia’s new managing director on Monday.

Vothy will further implement Cambodia’s digital workflows and online services, giving agents increased access to the best dynamic rates and individual assistance from the experienced Diethelm Travel team.

With more than 20 years of working in Cambodia’s tourism and hospitality industry, Vothy has a proven track record and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Before that, Vothy was one of the founding members of Vidotour Travel in Cambodia and, since then, led the team and company’s operations across the country.

“I’m delighted to announce we are entering into a strategic partnership with Vothy, and I welcome him to the Diethelm family,” said Diethelm Travel Group chief executive officer Stephan Roemer in a media statement.

“He brings a wealth of valuable knowledge and expertise to this essential role that will play a vital part in strengthening Diethelm Travel’s leading position in Asia’s inbound tourism industry and further expanding our network across the region.”