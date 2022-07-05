KOTA KINABALU, 6 July 2022: The Congress Certification Programme 2.0 Advance Masterclass was once again held from 28 June to 1 July at Hilton Kinabalu. A total of 22 participants were certified as events specialists, bringing the total number of certified persons to 88 to date.

“Sabah possesses experienced persons in events. However, with the spur of business events, certain criteria are required, for example, the bidding process. This process is more technical and is inclusive of a team beyond the Professional Conference Organizer and Business Events division. There is the opportunity for local associations to vie for congresses, workshops and meetings to bring them to Sabah,” said Sabah Tourism Board chief marketing officer Tay Shu Lan.

Photo caption. In attendance: Tay Shu Lan, Chief Marketing Officer of Sabah Tourism Board; Winnee Lim, VP Education MACEOS; Gracie Geikie, Committee Member, MACEOS and Datuk Hajjah Rosmawati, Sabah Chapter Chair of MACEOS.

“Once again, we are pleased to collaborate with MACEOS on introducing relevant training modules to build this segment. Other suitable accreditations that industry members may attain are to be Certified Meeting Professionals, Certified in Exhibition Management (CEM)”, she added

The Sabah Tourism Board’s Business Events, Sabah Maju Jaya initiative, aims to complete the training and certification of 250 persons by 2025.

(Your Stories: STB)