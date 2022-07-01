Radisson targets a century

BANGKOK, 1 July 2022: Radisson Hotel Group outlined this week ambitious plans to expand its portfolio by adding 100 hotels and resorts in Thailand by 2025.

Growth plans for Thailand are part of the group’s wider expansion strategy, which targets the growth of its current portfolio of 400 properties to over 2,000 hotels and resorts in operation and development by 2025.

Radisson Hotel Group currently manages six properties in Thailand, with four hotels currently operating in Bangkok and two more in the pipeline in Phuket and Pattaya.

Adding 100 properties to the Thailand portfolio by 2025 will require an aggressive drive to secure new properties through mergers and acquisitions and master license agreements.

The group hopes to leverage its collection of industry-leading brands, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu and Radisson, while tapping growing segments such as resorts and serviced apartments, with a focus on key business and leisure destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Koh Samui.

The group will also capitalise on its alliance with its shareholder Jin Jiang International and affiliates to accelerate its expansion in select markets across the Asia Pacific. In Thailand, the group has secured rights to develop and operate 7 Days, a premium economy brand and Metropolo, through individual master license agreements with affiliates of Jin Jiang.

Radisson Hotel Group’s commitment to supporting the future of travel and hospitality in Thailand is reinforced by launching a dedicated business unit in Bangkok, which gives its Thai partners access to a team of on-the-ground experts.

“Radisson Hotel Group is poised and fully committed to the future of travel and hospitality in Thailand. We look forward to working with all our partners to build a bright future in this captivating country,” said Radisson Hotel Group president, Asia Pacific, Katerina Giannouka.

The Thai government estimates that the country will attract over 7 million international visitors in 2022 compared to just 40 million in 2019.

In the long term, the return of Chinese visitors to Thailand will play a major role in the success of Radisson Hotel Group and Thailand as a whole. Prior to the pandemic, Chinese nationals accounted for more than a quarter of the country’s total visitor arrivals. When outbound tourism from China eventually resumes, Thailand will be one of the first countries to benefit. Radisson Hotel Group’s alliance with Jin Jiang International will offer unprecedented access to this hugely important market, including Chinese language booking channels, digital payments, and access to over 182 million loyalty programme members.