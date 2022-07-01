MANILA 1 JULY 2022: The Philippines’ Tourism Promotions Board is gearing up promotions to raise the pace of motorcycle tourism by recruiting the country’s biking communities.

The TPB, in partnership with the Harley Owners Group (HOG) Manila Chapter, gathered motorcycle riders and enthusiasts to rally at Maurban, Quezon last week for responsible motorcycle riding while also advocating environmental stewardship by raising funds for the tree planting and eco-park development projects with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

In November 2021, TPB and the Department of Tourism (DOT), launched the Philippine Motorcycle Tourism (PMT) programme to stimulate domestic tourism and capitalize on the country’s scenic views and stunning landscapes that can be explored on popular motorbike club rides.

To date, TPB and several DOT regional offices are building PMT circuits as a new set of tourism products aimed at targeting millions of motorcycle enthusiasts and riders worldwide.

“We continue to push the limits to create new ways to enjoy safe travel because we know that travelling and adventure give us purpose and new perspectives. The success of the PMT programme exemplifies the demand for exploring the country on two wheels and presenting an alternative way of travelling to entice the public to discover more of the Philippines’ interesting culture, sites, cuisines and other tourism products,” said TPB COO Maria Anthonette Velasco-Allones.

The very first PH Ride with a Purpose event by HOG Manila Chapter attracted more than 2,000 motorcycle riders and enthusiasts last week who gathered for a rally to support responsible motorcycle riding and highlight Quezon province as an adventure and culinary tourism destination.

The event provided an opportunity to promote Quezon as a tourist destination for fun and safe motorcycle riding, with diverse tourist attractions such as heritage churches, burgeoning farm attractions, pristine beaches and a wide array of cuisines and delicacies. The province also highlighted its farm-to-table experience.

To date, the TPB has successfully organized ride events in Calabarzon, Central Luzon and Bicol regions in close coordination with DOT regional offices. The recently concluded #ExcitingBicol PMT Ride was held simultaneously in the provinces of Albay (Mayon 360 Ride), Sorsogon (Countryside Ride), Camarines Sur (Naga City Ride). It culminated in Catanduanes for the Happy Island 360 Ride that covered 11 municipalities and highlighted the province-wide celebration of this year’s Abaca Festival.

TPB has strengthened its partnership with Breakfast Ride Community, Vespa Club of the Philippines, Mindanao Confederation of Big Bike Clubs (MCBBC), Oriental Mindoro Motorcycle Riders Club (OMMRC) Inc., Honda XADV Owners Club, and Adventure Team Philippines by supporting its ride events, activities, and advocacies.

“We are confident that through these initiated and supported activities, we were able and will continue to, even more, regain the confidence of the public to travel domestically for the sustained recovery of the tourism industry,” COO Allones added.

Last week’s event focused on Quezon Province as an adventure and culinary tourism destination. To know more about the programme, check out the following Facebook links.

(Your Stories: TPB)