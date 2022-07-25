KUALA LUMPUR, 26 July 2022: Langkawi, a cluster of 99 islands off the coast of Kedah in Malaysia, was recently named one of the top island destinations in Southeast Asia according to Travel + Leisure.

Ranked number five in the list among the likes of Phuket, Samui and Bali, Langkawi is home to the only site in Southeast Asia that has been granted the highly coveted UNESCO Geopark status, thanks to its array of impressive rock formations surrounded by ancient jungle, vast caves with stalactites and stalagmites, sea caves and tunnels as well as wildlife.

As the pioneering agency in Langkawi’s tourism development, Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) has been playing a major role in establishing Langkawi into the renowned world-class tourism the destination that it is today.

Throughout the years, LADA’s commitment has never wavered, hoping to position the island as one of the top 10 tourist destinations in the world.

“It has been an honour, and we take great pride in having attained this award as one of the best islands in Southeast Asia. This award is a testament to our continuous efforts and dedication, especially throughout the pandemic when tourist arrivals to the island reached an all-time low. While faced with many challenges, we remained optimistic and took it upon ourselves to ensure that the island showed resilience in its journey towards recovery and remained top of mind,” said LADA chief executive officer Encik Nasaruddin Abdul Muttalib.

“As we progress further into the year and with more travel restrictions being loosened, we anticipate the arrival of more international travellers that could potentially revitalise the economy and spur the

four principal components, namely Leisure (International & Domestic), Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) and Tourism Events. Our action plan also ranges from promoting green, experiential, and responsible tourism to incentives such as duty-free shopping and creating Instagram-worthy spots to ensure that we can retain our position as one of the best islands in Southeast Asia”.

(Your Stories: LADA)