KUCHING 22 July 2022: The Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) Convention 2022 is scheduled to be held in Sarawak for the first time from 20 to 23 September.

Around 700 TAFI members from India are expected to attend the TAFI Convention 2022 hosted by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP), Tourism Malaysia (TM), Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Business Events (BE) Sarawak.

Themed “Build Back Better” to strengthen the tourism industry and move towards a resilient economic recovery, the convention will highlight sustainability, advanced greening efforts, conservation and responsible tourism during its sessions.

Recently, the TAFI managing committee visited Kuching to conduct multiple site inspections and visit the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak (MTCP), YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

During the meeting, YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah stated his hope that the convention would be a catalyst to entice more visitors from India to Sarawak in the near future.

“The TAFI Convention’s theme this year, ‘Build Back Better’, is very much aligned with our post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 with Sarawak’s aspiration to empower the community and to ensure a sustainable environment, post-Covid. We look forward to organising this event with TAFI, with the sustainability factor at the convention’s heart,” he added.

TAFI president Ajay Prakah said: “The Indian market is growing, and they are constantly looking for newer destinations, products and experiences, and Sarawak has a great potential to become a popular destination in the Indian market because today’s generation is concerned about the planet, conservation and sustainability. With the support of Tourism Malaysia, Sarawak Tourism Board and Business Events Sarawak, I think we will have a wonderful convention and look forward to it.”

Representing the Travel Trade in India, TAFI is a progressive and vibrant association with a nationwide membership base of 1,400 members and growing. Most TAFI members are IATA Accredited agents and contribute to more than 75% of the outbound business in India.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)