SINGAPORE, 19 July 2022: Travellers from Singapore can book special seasonal fares to Dubai and Europe when flying with Emirates.

All-inclusive economy class fares start at SGD679, business class fares at SGD2,969, and first class fares at SGD10,109. Fares are bookable until 31 July 2022 and are valid for travel from 1 September 2022 to 31 May 2023. Families can plan for the upcoming September and December school holidays and score these flights at promotional prices.

Featured destinations and starting fares include:

Destinations Economy Class Fares From (SGD) Business Class Fares From (SGD) First Class Fares From (SGD) Dubai 679 2,969 10,109 Paris 1,349 4,709 11,649 Frankfurt 1,469 4,859 14,479 Munich 1,509 4,789 12,189 Rome 1,409 6,669 17,789 Amsterdam 1,379 5,159 15,519 Barcelona 1,299 5,139 16,629 Zurich 1,529 5,079 13,809 Istanbul 1,259 4,459 15,489 London 1,279 4,959 11,909

In addition, travellers from Singapore can also enjoy enhanced connectivity through Emirates’ Dubai hub to over 130 global destinations worldwide, with 14 flights a week from Singapore to Dubai. Emirates’ daily flights between Singapore and Dubai – EK354 and EK355 – are served by the Airbus A380 superjumbo, featuring extra room and custom lighting in economy class, flat-bed seats in business class, and private suites and shower spas in first class, offering travellers a distinctive Emirates experience aboard.

Fly Better with Emirates

With the resurgence of travel, Emirates has worked hard to ensure that it provides an incredible inflight experience and a seamless journey on the ground, offering award-winning services to customers in all travel classes. From check-in to boarding, travelling with family is now much more convenient with Emirates’ priority boarding and over 100 channels of content for children on ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

With comprehensive health and safety measures at every step of the journey, Emirates continues to offer stellar and safe travel experiences to Dubai and the rest of its global network. Keeping the health and wellbeing of its passengers a top priority, Emirates has also been building on its contactless technology offerings to provide even more convenient options to fast-track through airport formalities.

Besides the assurance of safety and convenience when flying with Emirates, passengers can also get the best value from their holidays in Dubai and across the UAE with My Emirates Pass. From 1 May to 30 September 2022, passengers can enjoy exclusive offers at over 500 locations, including restaurants, big-name retail outlets, spas, and attractions across the city, by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass.

Click here for more information on My Emirates Pass.