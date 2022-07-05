DUBAI, 6 July 2022: Emirates has completed management rotations across its commercial operations team in the Middle East, Far East, Europe and Africa, positioning UAE talent in key markets and global commercial roles.

Emirates’ chief commercial officer Adnan Kazim said: “We have a great talent pool of UAE Nationals, and we continue to invest in them and provide them with growth opportunities to take their careers to the next level. We hope to build a strong leadership pipeline that will support the UAE’s strategic economic vision and drive Emirates and UAE aviation into the next 50 years of growth. I am confident in our newly appointed managers’ ability to further strengthen our commercial presence and respond dynamically to serve our customers and partners in a fast-changing travel landscape.”

Emirates’ commercial team members assumed their new roles starting 1 July

Saeed Abdulla Miran, country manager Hong Kong, transfers to country manager Philippines.

Reema Al Marzouqi takes the post of country manager Bahrain.

Abdulla Adnan, currently commercial support manager, is now the country manager Tanzania.

Majid Al Falasi, country manager Tanzania, transfers to become country manager Sudan.

Mohamed Taher, commercial support manager, moves to Kenya as commercial support manager.

Rashed Salah Al Ansari moves to Emirates’ Global Sales unit as key account controller.

Hamad Al Ali moves to the Emirates’ UAE Sales team as business development manager.

Mohammed Alqassim takes the role of country manager Cyprus.

