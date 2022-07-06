CTM acquires 1000 Mile Travel Group

SINGAPORE, 7 July 2022: Corporate Travel Management has completed the acquisition of 1000 Mile Travel Group Ltd, expanding its interest in the business travel market.

Founded in 2015, 1000 Mile Travel is a network of independent travel experts specialising in SME business travel services across Australia and the UK, offering high-touch travel management expertise.

Their business model supports a growing workforce of travel experts who desire to manage their customer portfolio. The heightened demand for travel expertise to support the rapidly rebounding travel market makes this an attractive opportunity for CTM.

CTM founder and Managing Director Jamie Pherous said the acquisition is an exciting and complementary extension to CTM’s corporate travel services and offers 1000 Mile Travel’s agents and customers the benefits of CTM’s scale, buying power, and access to content.

“1000 Mile Travel Group is a highly successful business that has crafted a unique value proposition for those agents wanting to not only manage their own SME portfolio from home but also grow that portfolio and provide services demanded by corporate clients,” he explained.

CTM partnered with 1000 Mile Travel for nearly a year by offering a link to ‘Lightning’ online booking technology.

CTM intends to grow 1000 Mile Travel, particularly in the UK and USA.