THAI Smile heads for Kathmandu

BANGKOK, 7 July 2022: Thai Smile, the low-cost version of Thai Airways International, launched daily flights from Bangkok to Kathmandu in Nepal starting 1 July.

The airline takes over a route that was previously served by Thai Airways International using a Boeing 777-200 aircraft before it suspended services and entered restructuring under Thailand’s Bankruptcy Court. However, TG’s booking site displays flight schedules for the Bangkok – Kathmandu route and fares that can be booked but the service is operated by THAI Smile.

THAI Smile flies the route using an A320 with a three-hour and 30 minutes flight time. Announcing details of the new service on its Facebook page on 1 July, the airline omitted to translate the announcement for international travellers who cannot read Thai.

Daily flights depart Bangkok at 1030 and arrive in Kathmandu at 1240. The return flights depart Kathmandu at 1340 and arrive in Bangkok at 1825.

According to the airline’s Facebook post, the lowest one-way fare starts at THB8,940. A check of the airline’s booking website flagged a return fare of THB18,375 roundtrip in the cheapest category, including tax and fees.

It notes that tourists can obtain a visa on arrival at Kathmandu, and quarantine rules have been waived.