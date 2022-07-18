Accor expands MGallery in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 19 July 2022: The MGallery Hotel Collection announced Monday the opening of its second hotel in Hong Kong – AKI Hong Kong – MGallery.

The 173-room AKI Hong Kong – MGallery follows the recently opened The Silveri Hong Kong – MGallery, an urban resort hotel on Lantau Island.

The new AKI Hong Kong will bring a singular story of the MGallery aesthetic to the visitors and residents of Hong Kong with its stylish, smart living design, on-trend dining concepts, and thoughtful opportunities for wellness and self-care rituals woven throughout the guest journey.

“MGallery is ambitiously expanding across Greater China and around the world. We are inspired by the brand’s growing popularity and look forward to bringing even more MGallery hotels to key destinations in Greater China in the coming years,” said Accor Greater China chief executive officer Gary Rosen.

In a first for Hong Kong, AKI Hong Kong – MGallery offers 20 signature Japanese-style tatami rooms – featuring mattresses on tatami mat floors. Designed as a low-energy consumption hotel, AKI Hong Kong – MGallery features a smart living concept and has equipped each of its 173 rooms with a tablet control panel for guests to adjust the blinds, curtains, and temperature to their preferences.

The property is located in Wanchai, a 10-minute walk from the shopping district of Causeway Bay and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Nearby landmarks include the Hong Kong Arts Centre, Tamar Park and Wanchai Heritage Trail.

Accor named Christophe Bataille as the complex general manager, AKI Hong Kong – MGallery and Novotel Century Hong Kong.