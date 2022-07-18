AirAsia X adds three new routes

SEPANG, 19 July 2022: AirAsia X confirms its latest services to Melbourne (Tullamarine), and Perth in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand will launch on 1 November 2022.

The three new services boost the airline’s routes to 13. It is already serving Sydney, New Delhi, Seoul, Tokyo, Sapporo, Osaka and Honolulu, as well as London, Dubai and Istanbul.

AAX will recommence its services to Melbourne (Tullamarine), Perth and Auckland (via Sydney) with three weekly flights starting in November and gradually increasing to daily flights by the first quarter of 2023.

On the AirAsia Super App and website, the starting fare to Perth is MYR 499, to Melbourne MYR699 and Auckland MYR999 (inclusive one-way economy). Premium Flatbed fares start from MYR1,999 to Perth, MYR2,999 to Melbourne and MYR5,999 to Auckland.

Guests flying to Kuala Lumpur can also enjoy all-in value fares one way from AUD209 from Perth, AUD359 from Melbourne, and NZD499 from Auckland in economy class.

AAX also flies from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney with all-in fares from MYR899 (economy) and MYR2,799 (Premium Flatbed) one-way.

Flight schedule