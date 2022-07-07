AirAsia drops base fare in the Philippines

MANILA, 8 July 2022: AirAsia Philippines drops its base fares to as low as PHP77 on bookings made to midnight 10 July as part of its 7.7 Mid-Year Sale Promotion.

The base fare drop is also a bid to sustain the momentum of travel for both its domestic and international flights. As of June 2022, AirAsia Philippines recorded an average month-on-month growth of 31% in domestic passengers. The uptick in passengers was seen following the relaxation of border protocols and the downward trend of daily Covid cases in the country. The reopening of international flights and the gradual increase in flights to international destinations led to average month-on-month growth of 157% from February to June 2022 for AirAsia Philippines’ international routes.

AirAsia Philippines spokesperson and head of communications and public affairs Steve Dailisan commented: “We at AirAsia Philippines are determined to sustain travel momentum notwithstanding market movements such as the rise in fuel surcharge cost. As we remain committed to our DNA of affordable and inclusive flying, we buttress this increase through major promotions such as the 7.7 Mid-Year sale and through regular minor promotions throughout the month.”

Among the domestic destinations covered by the PHP 77 base fare are Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Puerto Princesa and Caticlan.

Filipino globetrotters should check Kota Kinabalu and Singapore, which come with a PHP777 base fare, while Hong Kong and Bangkok lead-in fares pegged at PHP1,377 and PHP1, 777, respectively.

The 7.7 Mid-Year sale booking period ends 10 July 10 for travel from 1 September 2022 to 25 March 2023.