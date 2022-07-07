KOTA KINABALU, 8 July 2022: Sabah Tourism Board (STB) is collaborating with MY Sabah, a Malaysian-Chinese language radio station managed by Astro Radio Sdn. Bhd, through the My Go Go Sabah 2.0 campaign.

The first campaign, My Go Go Sabah, showcased MY Sabah radio announcers visiting Kudat, Kundasang and Kota Belud. The video series was uploaded in October 2021 on their Facebook page (@myfmsabah) and garnered more than 71.2K views.

My Go Go Sabah 2.0 is back again this year featuring three more Sabah destinations; Semporna, Tambunan-Keningau-Tenom and Tuaran-Tamparuli-Kiulu. The video series is scheduled to be on their Facebook page this week.

In addition to the Facebook promotion, MY Sabah will be promoting the campaign on-air. To further entice their listeners, a contest will be conducted on their radio platform from 25 to 29 July with a chance to win five travel vouchers worth MYR500 each sponsored by Sabah Tourism Board.

STB CEO Noredah Othman said that the campaign produced in the Chinese language features a good combination of tourism ideas, including Community Based Tourism.

“We use many media platforms to reach different audiences, and a combination of radio and social media is equally effective. Sabah will also be featured this weekend at MITM Kuala Lumpur, Mid Valley.” She added.

