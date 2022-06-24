Win a free trip To the Maldives with Goxperience

SINGAPORE, 24 June 2022: Smoove Xperience, a travel tech company that operates the one-stop travel portal Goxperience is collaborating with partners such as PAssion Card and HomeTeamNS to help Singaporeans to resume their travels.

Both PAssion Card members and HomeTeamNS members gain discounts when booking their holidays on Goxperience, by using the assigned promo codes distributed through PAssion Card and HomeTeamNS’s communication channels.

As a follow-up Goxperience.it is launching a promotion campaign until 31 August 2022. Users will get SGD20 off when they book any tour packages on Goxperience by activating the promotion code GOXPMDS22. They also stand a chance of winning a pair of return flight tickets to the Maldives.

Cancelling border restrictions in major cities in Europe, Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific Islands, and America led to a significant increase in travel enquiries from Singaporeans planning a trip.

“We understand the hassle of trip planning. On the Goxperience.it platform, you can browse through recommended itineraries, then proceed to simply book and go. It saves you plenty of time on research, and if you do not like a particular suggested activity, simply swap it out for something else. We make travel easy and seamless, the way it should be,” said Smoove Xperience chairman Francis Ong.

The lucky draw campaign commenced on 1 June. It ends on 31 August 2022.