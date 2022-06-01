KOTA KINABALU, Sabah, 1 June 2022: In conjunction with the Asia Parks Congress 2022, Sabah Parks and Sri Pelancongan Sabah Sdn Bhd have teamed up to organise the Asia Parks Virtual Fun Cycle 2022 from 28 May until 28 June 2022.

The virtual event aims to celebrate the wonders of Sabah Parks’ protected areas or any national park (in Malaysia or worldwide) and promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

“Many people are cycling as a hobby or for exercise… The ‘Virtual Fun Cycle’ is a fun activity that allows you to complete at your own pace, time, and convenience. You can finish the race anytime until 28 June 2022,” said Sabah Parks Sport & Social Club chair Roslizan Sallin.

The rules are simple. You need to cycle between 50 to 70 kilometres by 28 June. It can be done collectively or in just one go, but you must file proof from popular Apps such as Strava and Garmin Sports.

To fulfil its primary objective, cyclists must also submit a “selfie” (with a bicycle) at any hill, a Sabah Parks area or other national parks in Malaysia or worldwide and post the picture to the selected social media designated by the organiser.

Notable prizes include a North Edge N102 smartwatch and Wireless Earphone Loca 22 awarded to the “best cycling time duration + distance” and the “best selfie” winners. Interested cyclists can register on www.hellosabah.com. Fees are MYR130 for Malaysians and MYR200 for non-Malaysians.

For more information, contact Sri Pelancongan Sabah at chloe@sabahtourism.com or telephone (+60) 232 121. Sabah Parks at sabahparks@gmail.com or telephone (+60) 523 500. Visit Official Facebook pages at https://www.facebook.com/SbhParks

https://www.facebook.com/hellosabahmy

https://facebook.com/events/s/asia-parks-virtual-fun-cycle-2/772276030429636/

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)