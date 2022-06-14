KUCHING, 14 June 2022: Festival-goers at the iconic Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2022 will enjoy an array of exciting daytime activities around the event’s venue at Sarawak Cultural Village will reflect on the festival’s 25-year journey.

The RWMF will bring diverse, talented musicians from different disciplines together under unifying themes to showcase, jam and create unique music in the setting of the Sarawak Cultural Village. Through these sessions of intertwining contemporary and traditional music, the legacy of RWMF is built and preserved to keep world music alive for years to come.

The daytime ‘workshops’, which are a prelude and complement the night concerts at the iconic event, feature fun and educational activities with various themes that encompass the elements of dance, music, story-telling, musical instruments and even a session designed especially for the children to learn on culture and heritage.

Among the highlights of the workshops is the family-friendly Kiddies Club where young children will have the opportunity to learn and play with traditional instruments such as the sape’, the Malay kompang and many others. As RWMF celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, this workshop is a reflection on how important it is to pass on the rich musical heritage of Sarawak to the next generation.

For the full programme for the nightly concerts and the details of the daytime workshops at the RWMF Friday 17 June, Saturday 18 June and Sunday 19 June visit: https://rwmf.net/our-programme/

Rainforest World Music Festival 2022

The Rainforest World Music Festival-themed “Legendary Rainforest Celebration” will be held from 17 to 19 June 2022, adopting a hybrid format this year with the physical concert at Sarawak Cultural Village while viewers can also Livestream it from their homes via an online viewing platform. Visit www.rwmf.net for more information and to purchase tickets.

RWMF will feature a host of international performers from Canada, India, USA, Finland, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, Australia, Madagascar, Ukraine, China, Bhutan and Seoul, among others, while showcasing a string of Malaysia’s own talents such as Alena Murang, At Adau from Sarawak, Bamboo Woods from Sabah, Bourbon Lassi from Kuala Lumpur and many more.

Festival-goers can choose from the different ticket categories at pre-sale prices – Adult 1-Day Pass (RM165), Adult 3-Day Pass (RM405), Child 1-Day Pass (RM85), Child 3-Day Pass (RM195) and 1-Day Family Package Pass- 2 Adult and 2 Children (RM440). The virtual tickets are priced at RM25 per one-hour block.

Borneo Jazz 2022

Meanwhile, themed “Jazz in The Jungle”, the 17th edition of Borneo Jazz will be held from 24 to 26 June 2022 in Coco Cabana, Miri in a hybrid format for the first time to reach out to the greater jazz-loving community worldwide. Performers from a host of countries, namely Singapore, Japan, France, Switzerland, USA, and Hungary, not to mention the best names in Malaysian jazz will be showcasing their talent in Jazz music. For more information on the festival or to purchase a ticket, visit jazzborneo.com.

For the general category, 1-Day Pass is priced at MYR128 per ticket, 2-Day Pass is RM228 per ticket and 3-Day Pass is MYR338 per ticket. As for students and senior citizens, 1-Day Pass is priced at MYR88 per ticket, 2-Day Pass is RM128 per ticket and 3-Day Pass is MYR188 per ticket. For virtual viewing, tickets are priced at MYR25 per one-hour block.