KUCHING, 1 June 2022: Sales for virtual tickets to the Borneo Jazz festival 2022 is now open at the festival’s official website www.jazzborneo.com.

Themed “Jazz in The Jungle”, the 17th edition of the Borneo Jazz festival convenes from 24 to 26 June, adopting a hybrid format with the physical concert at Coco Cabana, a beach resort in Miri, Sarawak’s second-largest city.

Borneo Jazz will be joined by an international community of jazz artists, rappers and DJs from France, Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Hungary, USA, Japan, Indonesia, Korea, and China, not to mention the best names in Malaysian jazz.

For those who want to enjoy the festival virtually, tickets cost MYR25 per viewing block – an approximately an hour segment allowing you to view your favourite performers. For more information on the virtual slots, fans can check out BJ’s official website for updates on performances: www.jazzborneo.com.

Those attending the physical concerts can purchase tickets on the website at a starting price of MYR128 for the general category, One-Day Pass. The Two-Day Pass costs MYR228 and the Three-Day Pass MYR338.

Students and senior citizens prices: One-Day Pass MYR88, Two-Day Pass MYR128 and the Three-Day Pass MYR188.

(Your Stories: Sarawak Tourism Board)