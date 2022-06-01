Samui gains an air link with Cambodia

PHNOM PENH Cambodia, 1 June 2022: Cambodia Airways successfully launched a new direct flight from Phnom Penh to Samui Island in Thailand on Monday, following its resumption of daily flights to Bangkok.

The airline is now flying to Samui twice a week on Tuesday and Friday and selling a return fare for USD176 as part of a promotion that ends 31 July. Details of the offer are hard to capture as the homepage banner rotates faster than you can read the text. In addition, Samui does not feature under the airline’s homepage’s “promotions” tagline or its press releases. But you can book the flight, and for an airline that fails to update its website, that is a consolation.

Cambodia Airways. Samui welcomes a new flight.

Direct flights from Phnom Penh to Samui depart at 0830am and arrive in Samui at 0940. The return flight departs Samui at 1040 and lands in Phnom Penh at 1150.

An Airbus A319 with a seating capacity for150 passengers serves the route.

Samui: Visa on arrival tips

The airline posts tips for passengers who need to get a visa on arrival at Samui airport

1) Complete the visa on the arrival application form (download the form from the web portal www.cambodia-airways.com before arrival to avoid congestion at the terminal).

2) Present two photos size 4×6 cm with a white background without wearing a cap or glasses. Please be noted that there’s no photo-taking service at the Samui Airport.

3) Show copies of the return ticket, passport, Thai Pass and insurance for a minimum of USD10,000 (colour print). Only hard copies are acceptable. Local Immigration needs hard copies to attach to their documents that are not online.

4) Pay the feet THB2,000 (Exchange Thai baht at the arrival terminal).

These instructions do not apply to travellers eligible for visa-free entry. (Citizens of ASEAN countries) but all travellers must register their passport, vaccination certificate, and insurance details on the Thailand Pass app.