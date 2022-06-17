Resort World Cruises sets sail

SINGAPORE, 17 June 2022: Resorts World Cruises this week celebrates a double milestone with its maiden voyage as a new cruise line; and the Genting Dream’s inaugural cruise from her homeport in Singapore.

This marks the start of Resorts World Cruises’ premiere as a new Asian lifestyle cruise brand while introducing the group’s first ship as it builds a new fleet serving destinations across Asia.

Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh commented: “I would like to express my sincere gratitude towards Singapore Tourism Board and the relevant authorities, our travel partners and valued customers for their continuous support in making today’s sailing and launch a success. We look forward to creating memorable experiences for our guests with each cruise voyage from ship to shore”.

The new cruise line first sailing from its home port Singapore is scheduled for 1 July 2022. It will visit Indonesia for a two-night Bintan and Batam Islands Weekend Getaway Cruise.

Subsequently, the Genting Dream will also sail from Singapore to Malaysia with two-night and three-night cruises to Kuala Lumpur and Malacca (via Port Dickson) and Penang.

Beginning October 2022, Resorts World Cruises will add a series of new itineraries with more destinations to Malaysia (Langkawi), Indonesia (North Bali, Surabaya) and Thailand (Phuket, Krabi).

The Genting Dream is the world’s first OIC/SMIIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation/ Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries) standard Halal-friendly cruise ship, which offers Halal and authentic Jain Vegetarian certified cuisines in dedicated venues.

Guests can also enjoy a wide spread of authentic Asian and international offerings across the 35 food and beverage facilities, comprising inclusive and speciality restaurants, a Bar City and more. Also, elevated and unique experiences featuring a fusion of dining menus with new Korean, Japanese and Spanish cuisines and spectacular entertainment await guests at different venues on the ship.

“With the start of our first sailing and the official launch of Resorts World Cruises, we look forward to being a key driving force in making Singapore and ASEAN one of the largest year-round cruise regions and also as a premier cruise hub, boosting the growth of the cruise tourism industry and the Fly-Cruise segment to Singapore”, added Goh.