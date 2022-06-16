DUBAI, 16 June 2022: Emirates has been recognised for its outstanding ground transport services with awards in multiple categories at the recent RoSPA awards, held for the first time in Dubai.

The only airline to have achieved commendations three years in a row, the Emirates team took gold awards in three main categories: Fleet Safety Award, Health and Safety Award, and Leisure Safety Award. The team also added the coveted Health and Safety – Team of the Year (Middle East) to its tally, for the second time in three years, demonstrating tangible outcomes in its operational safety performance, health and safety governance systems, and extensive COVID-19 precautions to safeguard its people and customers.

In the UAE, Emirates operates a fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles to transport its first and business class passengers, cabin crew and flight deck as well as other employees to and from the workplace, averaging 2.5 million road trips in a typical year. It also sets standards and protocols for service providers to transport premium customers to and from the airport in comfort and safety as part of its signature Emirates Chauffeur Drive service.

One of the many benefits for Emirates cabin crew is a dedicated state-of-the-art shuttle service to and from their first-rate accommodation to the airport. Emirates’ pilots are chauffeur-driven between their home and the airport for their flight duties. Ground staff for Emirates and dnata are also ferried to and from work.

RoSPA (the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents), is a UK organisation that focuses on promoting and facilitating occupational health and safety and road, home, leisure and education safety worldwide.

The annual RoSPA Awards are reviewed by a panel of independent assessors, with stringent submissions requiring verifiable evidence of an entrant’s health and safety management systems, including risk assessments, safety audits, and safety education initiatives.

For 2022, the awards saw more than 2,000 entries from companies globally.

