Mastercard expands Travel Suite

SINGAPORE, 29 June 2022: If flight booking trends continue at the current pace, an estimated 1.5 billion more passengers globally will fly in 2022 than last year, and tourists will spend 34% more on experiences than before the pandemic Mastercard Economics Institute estimates in its latest forecast.

Mastercard says it is responding by expanding its Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services platform with new partnerships that focus on seamless travel experiences for cardholders, including WhatsApp servicing, Covid alerts and perks like lounge access when flights are delayed.

Mastercard Travel & Lifestyle Services is a travel planning and booking gateway, granting World and World Elite cardholders access to exclusive guarantees, amenities and upgrades, 24/7 concierge and premium offers and entertainment from top travel brands.

New partnerships offer benefits that alleviate travel stress

• Convenience: For delayed flights or relaxing in peace, cardholders have access to a global network of over 1,100 airport lounges. Recent expansions include Mastercard Flight Delay Pass, now available worldwide for complimentary lounge access on qualifying delayed flights.

• Connection: Launched first in the Asia Pacific and to other regions within the year, select cardholders now have access to complimentary global roaming data packs for use in more than 200 destinations, with a 15% Mastercard discount on top-ups through Flexiroam.

• Care: Cardholders can opt-in to receive real-time notifications and the latest in COVID restrictions and requirements, including testing locations and pricing through Sitata.

• Cash Rewards: Shop and receive cash rewards with Mastercard Travel Rewards at hundreds of marquee merchants in 19 destinations and thousands of online offers for unique savings5.

“The pandemic may have altered the way we travel, but it hasn’t changed our desire for priceless experiences when we do,” said Mastercard executive vice president, services Asia Pacific Matthew Driver. “Also, travellers want to feel connected and protected at every step of their journey. By enhancing Mastercard’s comprehensive suite of loyalty solutions, Mastercard aims to support customers and consumers with a smooth return to travel, ensuring care and convenience at every touchpoint.”