Qantas grows Perth hub

SYDNEY, 27 June 2022: Qantas will significantly boost its international network from Perth, with flights to Jakarta and Johannesburg set to take off later this year.

The routes are the latest of eight new international services the national carrier has announced since Australia’s international borders reopened in November 2021.

Both routes are being supported by the Western Australian Government’s Reconnect WA package, and Qantas will work with Tourism Western Australia to boost inbound tourism from both South Africa and Indonesia to Perth and destinations in Western Australia.

Johannesburg

From 1 November, Qantas will operate the only direct service from Perth to South Africa, operating three return flights per week on its Airbus A330 aircraft.

The flights will cut more than six hours from the fastest current travel time, with customers heading to Johannesburg from Perth currently having to fly on Qantas via Sydney or via the Middle East.

With a large South African community in Perth, the flights are expected to be popular with people visiting family and friends and business and leisure travellers. The route will also offer convenient one-stop connections for people travelling to and from other Australian cities.

Qantas’ existing four flights per week from Sydney to Johannesburg on its Boeing 787 aircraft have had strong bookings since they recommenced in January this year and will increase to daily from 30 October.

Jakarta

From 30 November, Qantas flights will reconnect Perth with Jakarta for the first time since borders closed in March 2020, beginning with three flights per week on its Boeing 737 aircraft.

It is the first time that Qantas has operated the route, which will support the growing trade and tourism links between Australia and Indonesia.

The route is also expected to be popular with travellers connecting to other major Indonesian cities such as Surabaya and Medan.

“Western Australia has become an increasingly important part of our international network and we’re really excited to be launching two more routes from Perth,” Joyce said.

“International travel demand continues to rebound as people make up for two years of closed borders. Our direct flights from Perth to London and Rome are selling really strongly, which gives us the confidence to add new routes from our western hub.

“Indonesia is a rapidly growing economy home to more than 270 million people, and these new flights will open up more trade and investment opportunities and a new gateway for travellers looking to explore Indonesia.”

The addition of Johannesburg and Jakarta will mean Qantas will operate international flights from Perth to five destinations, including London, Rome, and Singapore.

Fares for Perth-Johannesburg flights go on sale today starting from AUD1800 return. Fares for Perth-Jakarta go on sale today from AUD870 return.

Since borders have reopened, Qantas has now announced eight new international routes, including Perth to Rome, Darwin to Dili, Sydney to Seoul and Bengaluru, and Melbourne to Delhi and Dallas.

Flights are subject to government and regulatory approval.