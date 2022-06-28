PG returns to the Maldives

BANGKOK, 28 June 2022: Bangkok Airways has resumed direct flights between Bangkok and Maldives, using an Airbus A319 aircraft.

Four weekly flights operate Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. The outbound flight PG 711 departs Suvarnabhumi Airport at 0920 and arrives at Male International Airport at 1145. The inbound flight PG 712 departs Male International Airport at 12.45 and arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 1930.

The airline’s website posts one-way fares starting at THB7,610 up until November, when it flags an increase to THB8,715 that remains valid through to May 2023. However, on its homepage, the airline promotes a “special roundtrip fare” of THB16,350 for bookings made until 31 August for travel through to 31 October.

Bangkok Airways operated four weekly flights from Bangkok to the Maldives until March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic suspended international travel across Asia.