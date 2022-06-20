SINGAPORE, 20 June 2022: To go beyond World Oceans Month, which started 8 June, Outrigger Resorts has kicked off 11 weeks of environmental actions, informally called ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, which will run to 31 August across its nine flagship properties.

Outrigger’s Asia Pacific resorts, including Fiji, Thailand, Mauritius, Maldives and Hawaii, are hosting multiple events ranging from coral planting to fish-house making to beach and marine cleanups and mangrove tree planting. For guests less willing to take the plunge, there will be in-room videos, kids’ club activities and presentations on manta rays, whale sharks, turtles and coral reef conservation.

Outrigger’s ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ campaign includes coral planting, mangrove propagation, marine education awareness and more.

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ is an extension of Outrigger’s ZONE (OZONE), the company’s global conservation initiative that provides enriching experiences for Outrigger guests, hosts and local communities with an emphasis on healthy oceans and coral reefs.

Volunteers and hosts from Outrigger plant mangroves in Mai Khao area of Phuket on 13 June.

Examples of the marine conservation campaign by Outrigger include:

Phuket – following beach cleaning on 8 June by the hosts of Outrigger Surin Beach Resort and Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort, the team joined mangrove tree planting at Mai Khao Beach in Phuket on 13 June.

Koh Samui – the Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort staff collaborated with Trash Heroes Koh Samui in its weekly cleanup efforts around the island’s beaches; the staff also assisted the Bantai Crab Bank in their catch and release programme, which releases baby crabs back into the ocean.

Maldives – led by Outrigger Maafushivaru Maldives Resort in-house marine biologist Lynn Kessler, Outrigger will collect data on manta rays and whale sharks for local conservation NGOs; she is also working with ORP a sea turtle protection group that also carries out underwater cleanups of man-made debris; Ms Kessler will be giving marine biology presentations twice a week for guests. And to raise awareness — and for fun – Outrigger is offering guests a Blue Ocean Martini, made of vodka, martini and Blue Curacao.

Mauritius – beach cleaning at Outrigger Mauritius with local school children in August when a mobile marine educational centre called Bis Lamer will be present at the resort throughout the month. On 8 June, there were ocean awareness trips on a glass-bottom boat for kids who also joined in World Ocean Day ‘edutainment’ games on shore.

Fiji – there will be a round-the-island beach cleanup on 16 June at Castaway Island, Fiji and fish house making on 23 June.

Hawaii – hosts and guests at Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort and Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort participated in a Sustainable Coastlines Festival Cleanup, which took place on 18 June. It will also hold its 6th Annual OZONE Day at Waikiki Aquarium, with many educational activities for families, on 25 June.

These are just a highlight of the activities. Others will be added between mid-June and the end of August.

“As owners and operators of beach resorts from Mauritius to Hawaii, Outrigger has a front-row seat to the link between healthy oceans and healthy communities,” said Monica Salter, Outrigger’s VP of global communications and social responsibility.

‘The goal for ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ – 11 weeks of marine action and awareness-raising – is to inspire both guests and hosts to take individual action towards a sustainable lifestyle. This will hopefully make a positive impact on the planet beyond our almost three-month intensive period of action,” she said.

Further information: www.Outrigger.com/sustainablesummer

