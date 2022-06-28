Marriott to add eight hotels in Vietnam

SINGAPORE, 28 June 2022: Marriott International has signed an agreement with Vinpearl, Vietnam’s largest hospitality and leisure chain, to convert and develop 2,200 rooms across eight hotels in Vietnam.

It will significantly expand the group’s portfolio in Vietnam and introduce for the first time the Autograph Collection brand. Other planned openings span the following brands: Marriott Hotels, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, and Four Points by Sheraton.

Of the eight hotels, six are conversions that should join Marriott’s system later this year.

The 223-room Vinpearl Landmark 81, Autograph Collection is currently known as Vinpearl Luxury Landmark 81 located on the banks of the Saigon River.

The 200-room and 39-villa Danang Marriott Resort & Spa is expected to fly the Marriott brand flag following the rebranding of Vinpearl Luxury Danang, located on Non Nuoc Beach, close to downtown Danang.

Sheraton Long Beach Phu Quoc Resort is situated on the west coast of Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island. After rebranding the existing Vinpearl Phu Quoc Resort, the resort will feature 500 residential rooms, suites, and villas.

The 362-room Sheraton Hai Phong is currently known as Vinpearl Hotel Imperial, Hai Phong, located in the centre of Vietnam’s largest port city.

The 262-room Sheraton Can Tho is located on the banks of Can Tho River in the heart of the thriving Mekong Delta city. It currently operates as the Vinpearl Hotel Can Tho.

Four Points by Sheraton Lang Son is a 21-story hotel in the heart of the charming northern city of Lang Son. Currently known as the Vinpearl Hotel Lang Son, the hotel will feature 127 rooms and suites.

Two new-build hotels are expected to open in 2025 – the Sheraton Vinh and Four Points by Sheraton Ha Giang.

Marriott International currently operates 10 hotels and resorts in Vietnam. The company recently announced its plans to quadruple its Vietnam portfolio with a signed pipeline of 30 hotels. Today’s announcement brings the company’s pipeline in Vietnam close to 40 hotels.