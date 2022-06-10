IHG marks 6,000 milestone

SINGAPORE, 10 June 2022: IHG Hotels & Resorts is celebrating 6,000 open hotels by unveiling the ‘6,000 Club’.

The 6,000 Club features a collection of newly opened hotels from IHG’s portfolio, showcasing the global reach of its 17 brands.

IHG Hotels & Resorts CEO, Keith Barr, rings the New York Stock Exchange bell along with IHG executives and general managers to commemorate the brand’s 6,000 open hotels milestone.

The milestone was commemorated by IHG CEO, Keith Barr at the New York Stock Exchange on 7 June when he rang the bell to signal the close of trading, alongside local hotel general managers and colleagues.

IHG is set to grow its portfolio by a further 30%, with more than 1,800 hotels already signed in its development pipeline, illustrating how much owners value the strength of IHG’s scale and brands.

The company recently reinvented its loyalty programme, IHG One Rewards, to offer members more choice, value and richer rewards than ever before – all powered by leading technology on a new mobile app.

IHG Hotels & Resorts CEO Keith Barr said: “I’m incredibly proud of our IHG Hotels & Resorts teams for reaching a milestone of 6,000 hotels open worldwide. With over 1,800 hotels in our pipeline, I’m looking forward to IHG’s next chapter of growth and celebrating plenty more milestones to come.”

6,000 Club

Hotels in the 6,000 Club will celebrate the occasion in the coming months by surprising select guests with 6,000 IHG One Rewards points.

Some of the Asia Pacific hotels in 6,000 Club

Regent Phu Quoc – the first all-suites-and-villas resort under the upper luxury brand in Southeast Asia, located off the southwest coast of Vietnam alongside a UNESCO-designated World Biosphere Reserve.

Sindhorn Midtown – the first Vignette Collection hotel to open in Asia is an urban sanctuary in the heart of bustling Bangkok.

voco Seoul Gangnam – the 151-room hotel is the first for the brand to open in South Korea and is located in the Gangnam district in Seoul, one of its main tourist areas and economic hubs.

Holiday Inn Resort Ho Tram Beach – marking the first resort under Holiday Inn to open in Vietnam with 561 rooms.

Six Senses Fort Barwara – a 14th-century fort in India which was converted to become a sanctuary of well-being after a significant conservation effort.

Kimpton Margot Sydney – marking the Australian debut for the brand, this art-deco hotel features a rooftop pool, wine bar, and a 1,725-square-foot “Celebrity Suite.”

Staybridge Suites Al Khobar – the brand’s second property in Saudi Arabia, the all-suites hotel is located on the shores of the Arabian Gulf in the heart of the corporate and shopping hub of vibrant Al Khobar.