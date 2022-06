Huber returns to his Cam Ranh haunt

HO CHI MINH CITY, 24 June 2022: One of Asia’s veteran hoteliers, Bruno Huber returned to Vietnam earlier this month as general manager of Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh.

Up until December 2021, he resided in Bangkok and led the Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort team as general manager. He was with the Mövenpick-affiliated property for three years, launching the rebranding of the luxury wellness resort.

Photo Credit: The Big Chilli

Huber is no stranger to Mövenpick Resort Cam Ranh, having served as its general manager and the hotel group’s operations director for Vietnam from September 2017 to December 2019. He held the post of vice president of operations Asia for the global hotel group for five years through to December 2018. He started his long and successful career with Mövenpick in 2003.