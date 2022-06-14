Firefly is back flying to Seletar Airport

SINGAPORE, 14 June 2022: Firefly reinstated its flights Monday to Seletar Airport in Singapore from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, Malaysia.

A media statement from Changi Airport said it was “another significant milestone as part of post-pandemic recovery initiatives”.

FY3124 departed from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport to Seletar Airport with 59 passengers on board, including Firefly’s chief executive officer, Philip See. They were welcomed by Changi Airport Group executive vice president, Airport Management Tan Lye Teck.

Firefly started flights to Seletar in April 2019 and suspended them in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

With the resumption of scheduled flights, the airline will operate twice-daily Kuala Lumpur-Singapore services from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport to Seletar Airport.

“This recommencement has become one of the highlights for Firefly this year, especially after the last flight in March 2020. Singapore has become one of the important destinations for us, connecting leisure and business passengers. Hence, this recommencement will be able to connect passengers from both countries whilst enhancing the economy via the tourism industry”, said Firefly CEO Philip See.

To prepare for the resumption of scheduled flights, Changi Airport Group, which manages Seletar Airport, has conducted multiple operational trials and system tests with Seletar’s airport partners. Airport staff also participated in refresher training sessions and briefings on operational and safety requirements to prepare them to serve passengers. CAG has engaged taxi companies to raise awareness of Firefly’s resumption of flights. Taxi drivers that make the trip to Seletar Airport to pick up passengers will also enjoy complimentary coffee and tea in June.

All Firefly passengers travelling to and from Seletar gain a 20kg complimentary baggage allowance, fast check-in and boarding and complimentary in-flight refreshments onboard.

Passengers travelling must be fully vaccinated and comply with all standard operating procedures (SOP) set by both countries before booking. International flights are subject to local government and regulatory approval.

Since the reopening of Malaysia’s borders and relaxation of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), Firefly has increased flights to several destinations in the country and will reinstate more international flights.