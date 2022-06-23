DUBAI, 23 June 2022: Emirates increased frequencies to introduce daily services to Mexico City (MEX) via Barcelona (BCN) as of today 23 June 2022.

Boosting its frequency from six times weekly to daily flights, Emirates will now increase its average capacity and offer around 2000 seats per week to and from the Mexican capital. The service will provide customers worldwide with more connectivity, flexibility and choice while planning their travel. With the rise in frequencies, travellers from Mexico will have ample choice to connect safely and seamlessly to Dubai and through Dubai to Emirates’ global network of over 130 destinations.

Emirates flight EK255 will depart Dubai at 03:25hrs, arriving in Barcelona at 085 before departing again at 1050 and arriving in Mexico City at 1605 the same day. On its return leg, Emirates flight EK 256 will depart Mexico City at 1940, arriving in Barcelona at 1345 the next day. EK256 will depart once again from Barcelona the same day at 1530, bound for Dubai, where it will arrive at 0015 the next day (all times are local).

Emirates’ high-quality, daily international air service supports business and leisure traffic into Mexico and onwards to destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean region. For Mexico, the UAE is a gateway to the Middle East. Citizens from Mexico, Spain and the UAE only need their passports to enjoy visa-free travel to each country. Emirates’ Mexico City flight is a linked service with Barcelona, meaning that customers can cover three destinations in one trip in distinctive style and comfort.

Dubai also continues to attract leisure travellers from South and Latin America with its ever-expanding list of experiences. Known for its eclectic mix of offerings, Dubai offers stays at some of the world’s best hotels, sightseeing at the city’s newest landmarks, and an abundance of other activities.

The Dubai-Barcelona-Mexico route is operated with a two-class Emirates Boeing 777-200LR offering 38 Business Class seats in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in Economy Class. Travellers flying between Dubai, Barcelona and Mexico can look forward to Emirates’ signature hospitality and spacious and comfortable seats. Emirates also offers its customers an unmatched culinary experience in the skies with regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can sit back and relax with more than 4,500 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content featuring movies, shows, music, and podcasts, including channels in Spanish and more, with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

Emirates has been building up connectivity in response to growing customer demand on the back of rising travel confidence and the easing of international travel protocols. Returning to Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro on 2 November and launching into Tel Aviv on 23 June provides leisure and business travellers more choice as they return to the skies.

For more information visit: www.emirates.com

(Your Stories: Emirates)