DUBAI, 17 June 2022: Emirates adds another First Class experience with a new home check-in service for customers in Dubai and Sharjah.

Check-in Agents will visit their homes or hotels at pre-booked times to complete all check-in formalities, including document verification, baggage checking-in, and boarding passes. There is an allocated counter at the airport for any last-minute extra luggage.

The Check-in Agents will take the luggage directly to the airport. At the same time, customers can choose to go to the airport at their convenience using the pre-booked Emirates complimentary chauffeur-drive service.

The complimentary Home Check-in service must be booked at least 24 hours prior to flight departure time, and the latest check-in for the home service is six hours before the flight’s departure.

Upon arrival at Dubai International airport (DXB), which must be 90 minutes prior to the flight, customers can proceed directly to immigration and security and then continue to Emirates’ dedicated First Class Lounge.

All Emirates customers can experience a smooth and contactless experience at the airport by using the Emirates App to check in, issue a mobile boarding pass, and use the Emirates’ self-service bag drop. Registered customers can continue hands-free through the airport by using the integrated biometrics tunnel and smart gates at DXB.

First Class customers can enjoy a full complement of trademark services located within the Emirates First Class Lounge, such as a complimentary facial treatment at the Timeless Spa, complimentary services at Shoeshine by Mr Cobbler, four fine champagne vintages at the dedicated Moet and Chandon bar, special offers at luxury wine and spirits retailer Le Clos, and limited-edition tea blends with Dilmah Tea.

From the Emirates Lounge, customers can directly board their flight through a private air bridge on certain routes.

Offering over 1,700 First Class seats across its fleet of A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft, Emirates continues to set the standards for First Class to travel with signature Emirates First Class experiences and product innovations like fully-enclosed private suites, the in-flight Shower Spa, the Onboard Lounge and many other industry firsts.

For more information on Emirates’ Home Check-in Service, visit here

(Your Stories: Emirates)