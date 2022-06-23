Destination Mekong lines up board members

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia 23 June 2022: Destination Mekong has confirmed its inaugural lineup of executive board members following an election held at its first Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 3 June 2022.

Destination Mekong (DM) has its operational office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, following its incorporation as a registered company under Singapore’s Business Registration Act in January this year. The election of board members took place at a virtual AGM attended by full members and guests.

Eight candidates gained endorsement from a short-list of 15 candidates to join the Destination Mekong board for a two-year term.

They join five board members already appointed due to their “significant financial contribution” to Destination Mekong and three other board members who comprise the 16-person board.

Financial backers – five board members

Small Luxury Hotels of The World: Senior Vice President Asia Pacific Mark Wong.

World Wildlife Fund (WWF): Regional Illegal Wildlife Trade Programme Manager for WWF-Greater Mekong Jedsada Taweekan.

Enwoke: Professor at Guilin Tourism University Hailin Zhang.

Chameleon Strategies: Managing Director Gerrit Kruger.

Sasin School of Management: Director Dr Ian Fenwick.

Eight new board members

Duangmala Phommavong, Co-Founder and Partner EXO Travel Lao.

Fréderic Tambon, Founder & CEO, Society and Fred, Expert in international marketing, tourism industry, and education.

Guido Neil, Director of Special Operations 12Go.

Mark Bibby Jackson, Founder Travel Begins at 40.

Melita Koulmandas, CEO/Founder Song Saa Collective.

Nguyen Tuan Linh, Owner Linh’s Adventures Travel Company Limited.

Sasithara Pichaichannarong, Rector College of Tourism, Hospitality, and Sports, Rangsit University, Thailand RSU Vista Golf Course.

Sophea Sok, Regional Programme Manager, Asia-Pacific Planeterra Foundation.

Three ex-officio board members

CEO of Yanna Ventures and outgoing; chairman of the Interim Board of Destination Mekong Willem Niemeijer.

Destination Mekong CEO Catherine Germier-Hamel.

Founder of Destination Mekong Jens Thraenhart.