CWT launches China service hub

SINGAPORE, 15 June 2022: The CWT, a leading business travel management platform, has launched a new bilingual service centre that will offer companies 24/7 travel assistance in English and Mandarin.

This is in response to growing demand from Chinese multinationals that require a convenient and consistent corporate travel experience for their employees based outside China.

The service centre, located in Singapore, consists of a team of travel counsellors who are fluent in both languages and have received special training in Chinese culture and traveller preferences.

Companies that sign up for this service will have access to 24/7 assistance for their employees’ travel arrangements, including flight, ground transport and hotel bookings, as well as on-trip support in the event of trip disruptions such as flight delays and cancellations.

“We have seen a swift resumption in travel by our Chinese clients’ overseas employees, as countries around the world have relaxed restrictions,” said CWT general manager China Albert Zhong. “In the case of certain companies, executives are already travelling as much—or even more—than they were pre-pandemic times.”

One of China’s biggest technology companies became the first customer to use the service in May. CWT has several other large Chinese multinational clients that have expressed interest and are expected to subscribe to the service later this year.

CWT established its Asia Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore in 1996.