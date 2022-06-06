BA expands US route for summer

LONDON, 6 June 2022: British Airways is ramping up its US route network this summer, taking its direct US routes to London to 26.

AT the weekend, Portland, Oregon, becomes the newest destination on the British Airways route map, providing the city’s only direct route to the UK.

WASHINGTON, USA: The inaugural British Airways’ A380 arrives at Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia, USA on 02 October 2014 (Picture by: British Airways)

Flight BA0267 touches down at Portland International Airport (PDX) five times per week – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

British Airways also relaunched on Sunday its direct route from Pittsburgh to London. It remains the only airline to offer a direct flight from the Pennsylvanian city to London. The airline will resume a year-round four-per-week service – Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

On 6 June, the airline launched a new daytime flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to London Heathrow – its third daily flight from Newark to London, to support the return of business travel.

The daytime flight will depart at 0755 from Newark – a convenient option for travellers wishing to spend an extra night in the New York area before leaving or for those who want to arrive just in time for an evening in London. With this additional flight time, British Airways and its joint business partner, American Airlines, will offer an extensive network from the New York area to London with 15 daily departures this summer, including 11 daily flights from JFK to Heathrow one daily flight from JFK to Gatwick.

This summer also marks the return of daily direct flights from San Jose, California, to London on 13 June; and the return of A380 aircraft to more North American airports. Chicago and Vancouver were the latest cities to welcome home the Airbus earlier this week. Meanwhile, Dallas Fort Worth is preparing to welcome the A380 for the first time on 1 July. The aircraft offers a choice of First, Club World, World Traveller Plus and World Traveller cabins and has 469 seats. There are 12 A380s in the British Airways fleet.