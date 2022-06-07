Thai Vietjet adds insurance package

BANGKOK, 7 June 2022: Thai Vietjet is partnering with MSIG Insurance to launch ‘Sky Insurance’, the outbound international travel insurance add-on service with a starting rate of THB159 (including Covid-19 treatment cover.

The deal is exclusive to passengers booking the airline’s outbound air tickets at www.vietjetair.com.

The collaboration between Thai Vietjet and MSIG aims to offer convenient protection choices for those travelling abroad with the airline, covering medical expenses due to accidents and sickness (including Covid-19), damage or loss of baggage and personal belongings.

There are three types of the insurance bundled with tickets: a one-way plan at THB159 (applies to all international routes), a roundtrip plan for other countries THB359 (applies to Vietnam and countries requiring medical expense cover of USD10,000), and a roundtrip Singapore plan at THB399 (Singapore requires the cover of USD 30,000).

All three packages include service from MSIG Assist and free 24-hour travel assistance worldwide. If the treatment requires hospital admission, no payment upfront is required.

Passengers can select ‘Sky Insurance’ while booking air tickets on the airline’s booking page, and the insurance will be added automatically after the passenger completes the payment information form.

Currently, the airline operates international flight services from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Phnom Penh (Cambodia), Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang (Vietnam).

A new international service from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Fukuoka (Japan) will start on 16 July.