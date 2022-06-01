Asia Pacific passenger traffic climbs

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 June 2022: Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reports a healthy increase in international passenger demand as border restrictions ease across the region, stimulating business and leisure travel.

AAPA released its Preliminary April 2022 traffic figures earlier this week, showing that Asia Pacific airlines recorded a 272.9% jump overall in international passengers carried (4.8 million) compared to April last year.

Demand rose to an average of 15.2% of the volumes posted in the pre-pandemic month of April 2019. In revenue passenger (RPK) terms, international passenger demand increased by a robust 302.7% year-on-year, reflecting the strength of long haul traffic. Available seat capacity expanded by 77.5% year-on-year, resulting in a solid 36.3 percentage point increase in the average international passenger load factor to 64.9% for the month, the highest level achieved since the pandemic in March 2020.

However, the start of the second quarter saw a further reduction in global manufacturing activity, with the Russia-Ukraine war and tight Covid-19 restrictions in China constraining production lines and hampering trade across major routes.

Against this backdrop, international air cargo demand as measured in international freight tonne-kilometres (FTK) fell for the second consecutive month in April by 8.5% year-on-year. Offered freight capacity decreased by 3.1% compared to the same month last year, leading to a 4.2 percentage point decline in the average international freight load factor to 70.3%.

Commenting on the results, AAPA director-general Subhas Menon said: “With vaccination rates high in the region, the general easing of border regulations has unleashed pent-up travel demand, as evidenced by the strong growth in international passenger numbers in April and healthy forward booking patterns.”

Menon noted: “By contrast, the air cargo business faces some challenges, from rising geopolitical tensions, persistent supply chain disruptions, to intensifying inflationary pressures. The first four months have seen international air cargo demand falling by 1.6% compared to the previous corresponding period, after a strong upturn in 2021.”

“Asia Pacific continues to lag in the recovery of international travel. To build on the current momentum towards a full recovery, it is vital that governments and industry stakeholders collaborate closely to simplify border measures and streamline digital applications to make air travel truly seamless,” AAPA’s director-general concluded.