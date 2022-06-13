AirAsia Aviation Group promises refunds in pipeline

SEPANG, 13 June 2022: Airlines across AirAsia Aviation Group Limited, the aviation arm of Capital A Group, reaffirmed at the weekend their commitment to resolve all refund requests caused by Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and travel restrictions.

In a media statement, AAAGL airlines claimed they have finalised over 99% of all customer queries and are working towards progressively settling the final 0.8% in the coming months.

The two medium to long-haul affiliate airlines, AirAsia X (AAX) and Thai AirAsia X (TAAX), also adopted plans to compensate all guests affected by the unprecedented flight disruptions over the past two years due to Covid-19 within the coming months.

Capital A Group CEO Tony Fernandes said: “AirAsia airlines have already paid back nearly everyone. AirAsia has opened the world to so many people, and most of our guests decided to take a credit shell to help us. We thank them.”

AirAsia X has already resumed flights to Sydney, Delhi and Seoul and is planning to announce new routes

soon. AAX is extending credits in the form of travel vouchers to guests, which are redeemable immediately. Travel vouchers are valid for five years.