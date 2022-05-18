KUTA, Bali, 18 May 2022: Hard Rock Hotel Bali says it’s making it more attractive to stay longer in Bali if you don’t want to go home so soon.

The invite is clearly for travel nomads who can work from anywhere. They can now stay longer and save with the resort’s latest Long Stay offer. The deal includes breakfast, spa treatment, lunch, dinner, return airport transfers, fruit basket, laundry and exclusive discounts.

A Long stay deal starts with a 10-day package at the music-inspired hotel’s rooms and suites overlooking Bali’s largest free-form pool adjacent to Kuta beach.

Located at the iconic beach, the hotel is home to quality entertainment both on the property and in the neighbourhood. Every day at Hard Rock is a show-worthy experience with nightly live bands, an on-site boombox recording studio, and in-room IPTV. Kids of all ages will find amenities designed to make them the main attraction of your family vacation.

Ngurah Rai International airport is a short 4 km drive from the resort and on your doorstep is the iconic Kuta Beach. The Art Market is 200 metres away, Beachwalk Shopping Mall 500 metres and Ground Zero 1km.









Long Stay package highlights

Daily Buffet breakfast for two adults and two children under 16 years old at Starz Diner or A la carte breakfast at Rock Royalty (for Deluxe Premium Pool Access and Suite level guests).

One time 30 minutes foot massage for two adults, valued at IDR 600,000 net.

One time Lunch at Starz Diner for two adults, valued at IDR550,000 net.

One time dinner at Starz Diner for two adults, valued at IDR550,000 net.

Two-way airport transfer, valued at IDR520,000 net.

One time family fruits and one time Laundry Bag Wash for 15 pcs of clothing, valued at IDR400,000 net.

Exclusive discount in the outlet: 20% off laundry, 10% off F&B, 10% off Jamie Oliver Kitchen, 20% off Rock shop and 30% off Rock Spa.

Late checkout until 3 pm based on availability.

For more details, pricing and bookings visit: https://www.hardrockhotels.com/bali/offers.aspx

(Your Stories: Hard Rock Hotel Bali)