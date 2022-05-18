DUBAI, UAE, 18 May 2022: Emirates has reaffirmed its partnership with Mauritius by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

The current agreement builds on the existing partnership between the two entities to promote tourism to Mauritius from key markets across the Emirates network.

The MoU was signed at the 2022 Arabian Travel Market, the region’s largest travel trade event, by Ahmed Khoory, Emirates’ SVP Commercial West Asia & Indian Ocean and Arvind Bundhun, Director, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA).

Emirates SVP Commercial West Asia & Indian Ocean Ahmed Khoory said: “We enjoy a long-standing partnership with Mauritius and have had a fruitful association in the past. The renewal of this partnership is a testament to our commitment to boost tourism to the island nation.”

“As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, we remain deeply committed to supporting initiatives that boost inbound tourism and increase leisure traffic to Mauritius. Emirates’ second daily flight will now start on 23 June to facilitate summer travel from the Americas, Europe and the Middle East to the island nation. The extension of our partnership reiterates our commitment to Mauritius and enables joint initiatives to undertake tourism recovery,” he added.

Under the MoU, Emirates will jointly undertake marketing activities with the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Board.

Emirates started operations to Mauritius in September 2002 with three weekly flights and currently is in its 20th year of operations to the Indian Ocean destination.

Emirates operates nine weekly flights to Mauritius, and in line with rising demand, the airline will be scaling up operations to double daily flights from 23 June 2022. The second daily flight will be served using a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from 23 June-30June and, and from 1 July, the airline will deploy its flagship A380 aircraft.

(Your Stories: Emirates)