DUBAI, 17 May 2022: Emirates successfully concluded its participation in the 2022 edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM), welcoming more than 15,000 visitors to its stand to experience the airline’s products and services.

The airline also wrapped up a packed schedule of nearly 200 meetings with industry and trade partners, networking, press briefings, and numerous new tie-ups with airlines, tourism boards, free zones and technology partners.

The centrepiece of this year’s product showcase was the full Emirates Premium Economy Class experience, which it will begin selling on 1 June 2022 for travel from 1 August to popular A380 routes London, Paris, Sydney and Christchurch from December.

Visitors were able to relax, recline and experience Emirates’ Premium Economy, and caught a glimpse of what to expect when travelling in this highly sought-after cabin class.

In addition, the Emirates stand showcased its Boeing 777-300ER game-changer First Class fully enclosed private suite exhibit, Boeing 777 Business Class seat, the newest generation A380 OnBoard lounge, and other iconic products such as the First Class Shower Spa and the latest version of the game-changer Economy Class seats.

As part of the airline’s efforts to deliver an enhanced customer experience, Emirates announced the launch of one of its biggest service and hospitality initiatives for its frontline teams, both onboard and on the ground. Created in partnership with the Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), the programme aims to drive consistency across all touchpoints and provide a framework for teams to deliver memorable experiences for Emirates’ customers.

With a strong focus on helping the industry recover through close collaboration and meaningful partnerships, the airline also inked agreements with tourism boards and other partners:

Emirates and Royal Air Maroc launched their codeshare partnership at ATM, set to provide more travel options and value for customers of both airlines across 209 combined destinations.

Recognising the potential of growing inbound tourism and supporting the recovery of key destinations across its network, Emirates inked tourism memorandums with the Malaysian, South African, Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. The airline will be capitalising on opportunities and collaborating on joint activities with all of the tourism boards to develop traffic and encourage visitors to experience these destinations from across its network of nearly 130 destinations.

Emirates also extended its partnership with Huawei, one of the world’s top tech brands, to provide further exposure and bolster the brand presence of each brand across multiple markets through joint activities and exciting future collaborations.

To attract more investments and business to Dubai, Emirates and Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities for several travel-related incentives for firms registered in Jafza.

During ATM, the airline was again crowned as ‘Best Airline Worldwide for the ninth consecutive time at the Business Traveller Middle East awards, in addition to picking up “Best Premium Economy Class”, “Best Economy Class” and “Best Frequent Flyer Programme”.

The Arabian Travel Market 2022 is the region’s largest travel and trade exhibition, welcoming more than 30,000 attendees from over 120 destinations.

(Your Stories: Emirates)