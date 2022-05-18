Vietnam cancels Covid-19 tests

HANOI, 18 May 2022: Vietnam removes Covid-19 test requirements pre-flight and on arrival in the country for all travellers after infection rates and Covid-19 fatalities fall significantly.

Government channels announced the suspension of tests for arriving visitors on 13 May, but the rule came into effect for travellers entering the country at 0001 on 15 May.

Vietnam already suspended mandatory health declaration regulations for foreign visitors on 27 April 2022. It dropped the Covid-19 vaccine certificates and quarantine requirements in mid-March, shortly after reopening its borders to international visitors.

However, despite the decision to end all test requirements, the Prime Minister ordered the Ministry of Health to closely monitor the pandemic situation and issue appropriate prevention and control measures when needed.

(Source: Tourism Information Technology Centre)