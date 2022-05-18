Finnair drops the facemask rule

HELSINKI, 18 May 2022: Wearing a mask on Finnair flights is optional unless the authorities at the destination or origin country require it.

The airline is responding to the easing of coronavirus related restrictions worldwide. However, some exceptions require passengers to wear a mask throughout the flight, removing it only when eating or drinking.

On all other Finnair flights, masks are voluntary for both crew and customers. Travellers can wear a mask while travelling for additional protection or personal reasons. FFP2 and FFP3 masks offer more than 95% protection, even if others around you are not using masks.

Finnair’s Asian destinations require face masks for both inbound and outbound passengers – China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

The European Union dropped the mandatory wearing of masks for passengers on flights and in airports last Monday, following updated guidelines from the EU aviation safety agency.

However, it noted that a face mask remains one of the best protection against the transmission of Covid-19.

(Source: Finnair)