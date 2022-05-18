Hong Kong airport traffic perks up

HONG KONG, 18 May 2022: Hong Kong’s passenger traffic climbs in April but remains far short of the pre-Covid era, according to Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) traffic figures for Hong Kong International Airport released on Tuesday.

During the month, HKIA handled 126,000 passengers, representing a year-on-year increase of 109.4%, although passenger volume remained significantly lower than the pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Cargo throughput and flight movements recorded 375,000 tonnes and 10,320, respectively, representing decreases of 2.8% and 0.6% compared to the same month in 2021.

The HKSAR Government lifted restrictions on arrival flights from nine countries starting 1 April. A total of 1,185 flights carrying passengers operated at HKIA in April, while 1,050 flights were recorded in March. During the month, passenger traffic to and from Southeast Asia experienced the most significant increases.

The decline in cargo throughput was mainly attributed to 6% year-on-year decreases in both imports and exports due to insufficient cargo capacity. The overall cargo to and from Europe experienced the most significant decreases during the month.

Over the first four months, passenger volume increased by 59.0% to 377,000. Cargo throughput and flight movements dropped by 7.6% and 0.9% to 1.4 million tonnes and 40,535, respectively.

On a 12-month rolling basis, passenger and cargo volume increased by 72.5% and 5.7% to 1.5 million and 4.9 million tonnes, respectively. Flight movements rose by 12.2% to 144,450.

Meanwhile, HKIA won the Green Airports Recognition 2022 Platinum award in the “over 50 million passengers per annum” category for its Weather Forecast for Air conditioning Control System (Weather FACTS).

Presented by Airports Council International Asia-Pacific, the awards recognise Asia-Pacific airports for outstanding achievements in carbon management and exceptional best practices in decarbonisation.

(Source: AAHK)