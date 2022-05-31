MANILA, 31 May 2022: Beginning 30 May, fully-vaccinated travellers entering the Philippines no longer needed to present a negative (RT-PCR) test upon arrival, the Philippines News Agency reported Monday.

The latest ruling applies to inbound passengers 18 years or older who had a least one booster shot against Covid-19.

Also exempted from the pre-departure RT-PCR requirement are those aged 12 to 17 who have received two Covid-19 vaccine shots and those under 12 who are accompanied by fully vaccinated or boosted parents or guardians. In addition, the travel insurance requirement has also been lifted.

Fully-vaccinated travellers must still present acceptable proof of vaccination and have passports valid for at least six months. For temporary visitors, they must have valid tickets for their return journey to the port of origin or the next port of destination not later than 30 days from arrival.

The acceptable proofs of Covid-19 vaccination include the World Health Organization International Certificate of Vaccination and Prophylaxis, VaxCertPH, national or state digital certificate of a foreign country accepting VaxCertPH, and other proof of vaccination permitted by the IATF-EID.

Unvaccinated passengers

Travellers who are unvaccinated, partially unvaccinated or have unverified vaccination status must present a negative RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours or a negative laboratory-based rapid antigen-negative test result administered and certified by a healthcare professional.

They are also required to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of their negative RT-PCR test taken on the fifth day from the date of their arrival in the Philippines. They must also undergo home quarantine until their 14th day in the country.

“As we make it more convenient for tourists to visit the country, the public’s health and safety will remain the DOT’s priority,” Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said.

“The DOT sees this development as a win for the local tourism industry as welcoming more tourists in the country will yield more revenues for our MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and restore more jobs and livelihoods in the sector,” she added.

Although travel insurance is no longer required, it is still highly encouraged for arriving passengers. Regardless of country of origin, all types of vaccination certificates will also be accepted.

Based on the latest Department of Tourism data, 517,516 foreigners visited the Philippines from 10 February to 25 May 2022.

(Source: PNA)