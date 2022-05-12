Thai Vietjet ramps up international flights

BANGKOK 12 May 2022: Following the phasing out of Thailand’s Test & Go’ scheme and other travel restrictions, Thai Vietjet has increased international flights from its Bangkok home base.

This week, the airline confirmed that it introduced daily flights between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Phnom Penh. It follows the introduction of three weekly flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Singapore service in late April.

The Singapore flights will increase to five per week from 2 June 2022 and up to daily flights starting 16 June. In addition, the airline will launch three weekly flights on the Phuket-Singapore route in June.

“Many countries have now lifted travel restrictions, reopening borders for international tourists again. Thai Vietjet, as the leader in a market recovery, has thoroughly prepared for the resumption of international air travel. In the first quarter of 2022, we have launched and re-launched a variety of international flight services and will continue to introduce our service to many more new destinations in the region,” said Thai Vietjet’s chief executive officer Woranate Laprabang.

In cooperation with its parent Vietjet Group, Thai Vietjet has established stable flight schedules between Thailand and Vietnam. Currently, the airline operates three daily flights on the Bangkok to Ho Chi Minh City route. In addition, the airline resumed three weekly direct flights from Bangkok and Danang last March. The services operate Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

By July, the airline plans to operate direct flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Fukuoka (Japan), starting with three weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Phnom Penh timetable