Strong turnout for Centara World Masters

HUA HIN, Thailand, 12 May 2022: Golfers worldwide joined the seventh edition of the Centara World Masters Golf Championship this week, marking a welcome return for Asia’s biggest tournament for club golfers after a two-year hiatus.

Golfers teed off on Sunday 8 May, and the grand celebrations for the victors take place Saturday 14 May, when the winners pick up prizes totalling USD30,000.

Golfers back for the Centara World Masters.

The tournament has attracted golfers from over 20 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, India, Germany, the US, the UK, Vietnam, and Thailand.

The golf action is underway at the Banyan and Black Mountain courses, with participants aged 35 and over competing across a range of age and handicap divisions – a popular format that sees golfers pitted against peers of a similar age and standard.

The Centara World Masters is a collaboration between Australian-based Go Golfing, which has been hosting World Masters Golf events around the world for 27 years, and Thailand-based Golfasian, which looks after more golfers travelling to Asia than any other golf tour operator.

The official tournament hotel Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin hosted the opening night welcome dinner, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, Chang and Coke, also partnering with Golfasian and Go Golfing to present the event.

Golfasian Managing Director and Tournament Co-Director Mark Siegel highlighted the significance of the event’s return in 2022, noting: “The event provides a substantial boost for Thailand tourism and comes amid the country’s broader reopening for international travellers”.

More information can be found at the official event website: https://www.thailandworldmasters.com/