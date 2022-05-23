THAI increases flights

BANGKOK, 23 May 2022: As testing and entry rules eased worldwide and the Thai government pulled the plug on the Test and Go entry requirements, THAI and THAI Smile are increasing flights.
Flight increases April
• Chennai (India): From five weekly flights to daily.
• Bengaluru (India): From five weekly flights to daily.
• Delhi from daily: Flight to twice-daily flights.
• Mumbai: From five weekly flights to daily.
Flight increases in early May
• Lahore (Pakistan): From three to four weekly flights.
• Karachi: From two to three weekly flights.
• Islamabad: From two to three weekly flights.
• Hanoi: From daily flights to twice-daily flights.
• Ho Chi Minh: From daily flights to twice-daily flights
• Phnom Penh: From daily flights to twice-daily flights.
• Melbourne: From four weekly flights to daily flights.
• Vientiane: Three weekly flights, starting 1 May 2022.
• Hyderabad: Daily flight, started 13 May 2022.
• Penang: Four weekly flights, started 1 May 2022
Flight changes in late May and June
• London: From 11 weekly flights to twice daily, starting 29 May 2022.
• Jakarta: From three weekly flights to daily flights, starting 1 June 2022.
• Yangon: Daily flights, starting 1 June 2022.
• Dhaka (Bangladesh): From daily flights to 10 weekly flights, starting 1 June 2022.
• Bali (Denpasar): Increases from four weekly flights to daily flights, starting 18 June 2022.
• Frankfurt: From 10 weekly flights to twice-daily flights, starting 25 June 2022.
Flight changes July
• Taipei: From four weekly flights to daily flights, starting 1 July 2022.
• Singapore: From 10 weekly flights to twice-daily flights, starting 1 July 2022.
• Copenhagen: From five weekly flights to daily flights, starting 1 July 2022.
• Munich: From five weekly flights to daily flights, starting 1 July 2022
• Zurich: From five weekly flights to daily flights, starting 1 July 2022
• Brussels: Three weekly flights, 2 July to 30 August 2022.
• Tokyo (Haneda): Daily flights, starting 1 July 2022.
• Kaohsiung (Taiwan): Daily flights, starting 1 July 2022.