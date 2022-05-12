Andamanda readies for Phuket opening

PHUKET 12 May 2022: Phuket’s newest water theme park Andamanda Phuket, opens on 21 May at a site between the main tourism hubs of Phuket Town and Patong Beach

Owned by Proud Group, a real estate developer, the project represents an investment of THB4.5 billion (USD134 million), reflecting the developer’s long-term confidence in the island’s tourism industry.





Caption from left: Pasu Liptapanlop, Director of Proud Real Estate Public Company Limited; Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of Phuket Tourism Association; Narong Woonciew, Governor of Phuket; Suwat Liptapanlop, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand; Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT); Proudputh Liptapanlop, Executive Director of Proud Group; and Brian Walker-Smith, Representative from Whitewater West at the opening press conference.

Covering 9.3 hectares, Andamanda is much more than a water park. It features a wide range of recreational components, including a Thai heritage-themed water park with five separate zones – Coral World, The Pearl Palace, Emerald Forest, Great Andaman Bay and Naga Jungle – plus entertainment spaces and retail outlets. A 300-room internationally-branded hotel is planned for phase two.

More than 12 water slides and 36 activities are the core attractions of the water park. The 550-metre-long lazy river will be the longest in Asia, and the vast 10,000 square-metre wave pool will generate waves up to three metres high – the highest of any pool in Southeast Asia. The rides have been designed by WhiteWater West, a leading water park equipment supplier.

Andamanda claims it will adopt a circular approach to water management, with a continuous loop of water being reused and recycled. Single-use plastic will be banned, and more than 100,000 trees have been planted. Solar power will be employed to reduce the power bill.