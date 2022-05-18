Sri Sutra Travel teams up with TA Network

SINGAPORE, 18 May 2022: Trip Affiliates Network has signed off on a partnership with Sri Sutra Travel (SST) to expand the Malaysian travel company’s market reach through TA Network’s cloud-based enterprise software SaaS solutions.

TA Network is a high-performance distribution and turnkey solutions provider that brings Asia Pacific’s leading travel wholesalers, operators and destination management companies into a single open travel ecosystem.

The TA Network platform is designed to leverage technology solutions adopted by hotels to facilitate their direct connectivity and automate their inventory management processes with their traditional offline contractors. In addition, TA Network’s digital payment solutions (BorderXP) empower businesses with virtual card or local fund transfer services to process payments dynamically with their business partners and minimise payment fees, particularly cross-border and foreign exchange fees.

SST managing director and founder Dato Syed added: “SST is a travel conglomerate under the Sutra Travel Management Group with a large corporate and non-corporate clientele and over 1 million travel-related products and services encompass all the travel components. The collaboration with TA Network will extend SST’s capabilities in providing more effective and optimised accommodation solutions via direct contracting.”

Overseeing the project and integrations, TA Network director of growth & partnerships Thomas Wong added: “TA Network will streamline operations and enhance connectivity to SST to increase review output and reduce manpower which will be a major productivity gain.”

About Sri Sutra Travel

Established in 1988, Sri Sutra Travel is one of the leading travel consultancies in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It has established an extensive market reach in the travel services sector, both locally and abroad. www.sutra.my

About Trip Affiliates Network

Headquartered in Singapore, with offices in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, Trip Affiliates Network provides FIT/group inbound and outbound turnkey solutions and add-on direct suppliers connectivity services for travel agents, wholesalers & hotels. www.tripaffiliates.com