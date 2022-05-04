Qantas rolls out new sales platform

SYDNEY, 4 May 2022: Qantas’ next-generation distribution platform is now available for international travel agents, unlocking capabilities for agents globally to offer more personalised customer service and access new revenue opportunities.

The Qantas Distribution Platform – built using IATA’s New Distribution Capability (NDC) standards – went live Monday in the UK, US and South Africa and will progressively roll out in other markets in the coming months.

The platform has been designed to enhance the service agents provide to customers with a wider range of products, including special offers for Qantas Frequent Flyers, ancillary products and dynamic commission opportunities.

It gives travel agents worldwide access to more automated processes and improved functionality across Qantas bookings, including automated refunds and ticket revalidation.

The Qantas Distribution Platform is already available in Australia and New Zealand, enabling agents to take advantage of dynamic commission opportunities and special offers for customers, such as a 20% discount on particular routes.

The rich content and new features of the Qantas Distributed Platform can be accessed via Qantas’ growing network of technology partners, already delivering Qantas NDC to agents in Australia and New Zealand.

Qantas executive manager, global sales & distribution Igor Kwiatkowski said rolling out the platform internationally would help agents worldwide better serve customers with Qantas bookings as the airline’s international network ramps up.

“Despite the significant impact of COVID over the past two years, we have continued to invest in our new distribution capabilities and are pleased to offer these to our international trade partners,” said Kwiatkowski.

“The Qantas Distribution Platform is a key part of our strategy to support agency partners with richer content, new features and revenue opportunities that help them deliver a better and more bespoke experience for customers.

“We know that customers expect an increasingly personalised, flexible and seamless experience, and we’re committed to providing travel agents around the world with the tools to offer this service.

“We will continue to roll out new capabilities and features for our agency partners as the industry evolves the service it offers travellers.”

Travel agents registered in the Qantas Channel can connect to the Qantas Distribution Platform via either an approved technology partner or by developing a direct connection to Qantas’ NDC XML Application Programme Interface (API).